WORLD
3 MIN READ
Covid claims nearly 60,000 lives in China in a month
China records 59,938 Covid-related deaths between December 8, 2022 and January 12 this year.
Covid claims nearly 60,000 lives in China in a month
China has been facing criticism for underreporting its number of virus deaths since abandoning its zero-Covid policy in early December. / Reuters
January 14, 2023

China's health authorities have reported almost 60,000 Covid-related deaths in just over a month, the first major death toll released by the government since the loosening of its virus restrictions in early December. 

China recorded 59,938 Covid-related deaths between December 8, 2022 and January 12 this year, Jiao Yahui, head of the Bureau of Medical Administration under the National Health Commission, told a press conference on Saturday. 

The figure refers only to deaths recorded at medical facilities, with the total toll likely to be higher. 

It includes 5,503 deaths caused by respiratory failure directly due to the virus, and 54,435 deaths caused by underlying diseases combined with Covid, Jiao said. 

China has been facing criticism for underreporting its number of virus deaths since abandoning its zero-Covid policy in early December. 

READ MORE:Share real-time data, WHO urges China at Covid spike talks

Underreported numbers

Recommended

Health officials, meanwhile, insisted it was "not necessary" to dwell on the exact number. 

Beijing had previously revised its methodology for categorising Covid fatalities, saying it would count only those who die specifically of respiratory failure caused by the virus. 

But this had been criticised by the World Health Organization, which said the new definition was "too narrow." 

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had said the organisation was continuing to "ask China for more rapid, regular, reliable data on hospitalisation and deaths, as well as... viral sequencing." 

China's health officials said the average age of those who died was 80.3 years old, with over 90 percent of fatalities above 65 years old. Most suffered from underlying conditions, they said. 

Millions of people over 60 years of age in China are unvaccinated.

READ MORE:Global alarm grows as Covid infections surge in China

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot