Iran has executed British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari, the judiciary's Mizan news agency reported, after sentencing him to death on charges of spying for Britain.

"Alireza Akbari, who was sentenced to death on charges of corruption on earth and extensive action against the country’s internal and external security through espionage for the British government's intelligence service ... was executed,” Mizan said in a tweet on Saturday,

It accused him of receiving 1,805,000 euros, 265,000 pounds, and $50,000 for spying.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said earlier that Iran must not follow through with the execution of Akbari, a former Iranian deputy defence minister.

Britain had described the death sentence as politically motivated and called for his immediate release.

The United States had also joined Britain in calling for Tehran to stand down on "possibly imminent" plans to execute Akbari.