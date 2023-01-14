Peruvian President Dina Boluarte has apologised for dozens of deaths caused in protests across the Andean country in recent weeks but refused to step down, saying "I will not resign. My commitment is with Peru."

Weeks of protests against her government have left at least 42 dead since early December, when former leader Pedro Castillo was ousted and detained after he tried to illegally dissolve Congress.

"I understand and share your indignation, the state has a great debt with the country," Boluarte said, speaking to the Andean nation in a late-night transmission on Friday.

She deflected taking responsibility for the deaths, saying bad actors had pushed citizens into "confrontations" and that she had requested authorities investigate.

"Some voices that have come from the violent and radical factions are asking for my resignation, provoking the population into chaos, disorder and destruction," she said, rejecting calls to resign, instead repeating that she had requested Congress move elections up.

Her address came after Peru's attorney general launched 11 inquiries to identify those responsible for mostly civilian deaths during some of the country's most violent social protests in years while three of Boluarte's top Cabinet members announced their resignation.

Supporters of ousted president Castillo have marched and barricaded streets around the South American country since December, demanding new elections and the removal of Boluarte.

The demonstrations have at times turned violent and dozens have been killed in clashes with security forces, including a police officer burned alive in a vehicle, while hundreds more have been wounded.

On Friday, police announced the arrest of a trade union leader with supposed links to Maoist rebels.

Police said they had arrested Rocio Leandro, a union leader from the south-central Ayacucho region, accused of financing protests and recruiting demonstrators.