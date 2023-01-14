Peru's attorney general has launched 11 inquiries to identify those responsible for more than three dozen mostly civilian deaths during some of the country's most violent social protests in years, her office said, as some of the president's top Cabinet members announced their resignation.

The ouster of leftist former president Pedro Castillo last month triggered the unrest, which has claimed the lives of at least 41 civilians and one police officer.

The office of Peru's attorney general, Patricia Benavides, announced on Friday the investigations focused on the violent clashes between demonstrators and security forces in the southern heavily-Indigenous regions of Puno, Cusco, Arequipa, Apurimac and Ucayali, as well as the country's capital Lima.

This week, Benavides opened a preliminary "genocide" investigation against President Dina Boluarte and several ministers.

READ MORE:Anti-Boluarte protests continue as Peru mourners prepare to bury dead

Three ministers resign

Boluarte, Castillo's former vice president, took over after lawmakers voted her embattled predecessor out of office after he sought to dissolve Congress and rule by decree on December 7.

On Friday, the country's interior minister, labour minister, and women's minister all resigned, Boluarte said.