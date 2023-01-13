Brazil has tightened the screws on a former minister of far-right ex-president Jair Bolsonaro following riots against his leftist successor and the discovery of a possible election interference plan.

Anderson Torres is wanted under a Supreme Court warrant for alleged "collusion" with thousands of Bolsonaro fans who ransacked the presidency, Congress and Supreme Court Sunday in a violent rejection of new President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Torres, who was Bolsonaro's last justice minister, also stands accused of "omission" in his most recent job as security chief for the capital Brasilia which was the target of the destructive ire of protesters.

He was fired after the revolt.

Like his former boss Bolsonaro, Torres was in the United States when the riots erupted, and is expected back in Brazil any day.

Lula's new Justice Minister Flavio Dino, who replaced Torres, said on Friday the authorities would give Torres until Monday to present himself.

If he fails to show up, "through international mechanisms, we will launch the procedures for extradition next week, since there is an arrest warrant," Dino told reporters in the capital.

Torres has denied wrongdoing and said on January 10 on Twitter that he would interrupt his vacation to return to Brazil and present his defence.

It comes as the office of Brazil's prosecutor general [PGR] moved to include Bolsonaro in an investigation of people suspected of "instigation and intellectual authorship" of the January 8 sacking of government buildings.

The PGR said in a statement it had asked the Supreme Court to include Bolsonaro in the inquiry for posting a video "questioning the regularity of the 2022 presidential elections."

READ MORE: Brazil braces for possible repeat of capital rampage

Connecting the dots

The minister also confirmed the discovery at Torres' home of a draft decree proposing emergency steps for the possible "correction" of the October election that Bolsonaro lost to Lula by a razor-thin margin.

The undated and unsigned draft bears Bolsonaro's name at the bottom, but Dino said the authorship was unknown.

Published in the Folha de S. Paulo newspaper late on Thursday, the document foresees a "state of defence" for the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).