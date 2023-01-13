Severe storms have lashed the southern United States, unleashing dozens of damaging tornadoes and leaving at least seven people dead in their wake.

The National Weather Service reported on Friday 45 possible tornadoes over the course of the day, though that number could be revised.

Six people were killed due to the storms in Alabama's central Autauga County, deputy director of emergency services Gary Weaver told AFP news agency, without further details.

In the nearby city of Selma, a key location in the 1960s civil rights movement, a tornado ripped through the downtown area, tearing off rooftops and downing trees.

Mayor James Perkins said the tornado caused "significant" damage and urged residents to stay off roads and keep away from downed power lines.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey tweeted that she was "sad to have learned that six Alabamians were lost to the storms."

