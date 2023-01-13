South Korean police has blamed negligence and planning failures for last year's Halloween crowd crush in Seoul that killed more than 150 people.

Scores of young costumed partygoers, mostly women in their 20s, died in the disaster on October 29 in the capital's popular Itaewon nightlife area.

A special team that spent months combing through evidence and interviewing officials, said at the end of its probe that there had been massive planning and response failures - but stopped short of blaming any top government or national police agency officials.

"Organisations that are legally obligated to prevent and respond to disasters - police, district offices and Seoul Metro - did not establish safety measures in advance or came up with poor plans," Sohn Jae-han, the team's head, told reporters.

"Appropriate measures were not taken even after receiving rescue requests" on the day of the disaster, he said.

Poor cooperation between agencies and delays in communications and relief efforts contributed to a higher death toll, he added.

Groups of the victims' families said they were not happy with the results of the probe.

READ MORE: Witnesses recount horrors of South Korea's 'Hell-like' Halloween crush