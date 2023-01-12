A regional force which backed the Ethiopian government in its two-year war against Tigrayan rebels has withdrawn from a strategic city in Tigray, the military said.

It said on Thursday the pullout by the Amhara special forces from Shire followed Wednesday's announcement by the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) that it has begun surrendering its heavy weapons.

The moves are a key part of a November peace deal between the federal government and the TPLF to end the conflict in northern Ethiopia that has claimed untold numbers of lives.

"Today, the Amhara special force, which had been undertaking a national mission (in Shire) with the defence force, has left the area as per the agreement," the federal defence force said in a statement posted on Facebook.

Under the agreement between the once-warring sides, foreign forces and those that are not part of the Ethiopian national army were to withdraw "concurrently" with the rebel disarmament.

Eritrean troops