US Attorney General Merrick Garland has named an independent prosecutor to investigate President Joe Biden's handling of classified documents, after a furore over secret papers found at his former office exploded with the discovery of a second batch at his private residence.

The new find, from Biden's time as vice president, was uncovered at a storage space in the garage of his home in Wilmington, Delaware, where he often spends weekends, his lawyer said.

Garland, who runs the US Justice Department, said on Thursday that private attorney and former government prosecutor Robert Hur would be given the title of special counsel and empowered to examine whether the cache violated any laws.

"As I have said before, I strongly believe that the normal processes of this department can handle all investigations with integrity," Garland said.

"But under the regulations, the extraordinary circumstances here require the appointment of a special counsel for this matter."

Garland's announcement came hours after the White House acknowledged the second batch of papers in a statement that did not address their contents — supercharging a growing scandal over a first batch of documents found at a Washington think tank where Biden had an office.

Hur, a former assistant US attorney who worked on counterterrorism and corporate fraud in the DOJ from 2007 until 2014 and returned under the Trump administration as the principal associate deputy attorney general, is expected to begin work in the coming days.

The first cache of Biden documents was discovered a week before last year's midterm elections but only acknowledged by the White House on Monday, prompting accusations from Republicans of a cover-up and the unequal application of the law in the two cases.

Congress urged to investigate

The disclosures have prompted comparisons to the special counsel investigation of former president Donald Trump's hoarding of hundreds of classified materials at his South Florida beachfront home and his alleged obstruction of government efforts to get them back.