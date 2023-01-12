WORLD
3 MIN READ
Ex-Sri Lankan president ordered to pay victims of 2019 bombings
Sri Lanka’s Supreme Court ruled that former President Maithripala Sirisena had been negligent in not taking measures to thwart the attack, despite solid intelligence warnings two weeks earlier.
Ex-Sri Lankan president ordered to pay victims of 2019 bombings
The court said Sirisena, who was also defence minister and commander in chief of the armed forces, had not called regular meetings of the national security council and had omitted key personnel from the meetings he held. / Reuters Archive
January 12, 2023

Sri Lanka’s Supreme Court has ruled that inaction by the country’s former president and four others led to Easter Sunday bomb attacks in 2019 that killed nearly 270 people and ordered them to pay compensation for violating the basic rights of the victims and their families. 

A seven-judge bench of the top court ordered on Thursday former President Maithripala Sirisena pay 100 million rupees ($273,300) from his personal funds. 

It also ordered the police chief, two top intelligence officials and the secretary to the ministry of defence at the time to pay a total of 210 million rupees ($574,000).

Two local groups that had pledged allegiance to Daesh were accused of carrying out six near-simultaneous suicide bomb attacks targeting worshipers at Easter services at three churches and tourists eating breakfast at three top hotels.

A breakdown in communication caused by a rift between Sirisena and the then-prime minister was blamed for the failure of authorities to act on near-specific foreign intelligence received prior to the attacks, which also wounded about 500 people.

READ MORE: Sri Lankan protesters demand justice for deadly Easter attacks

'Serious omission'

Recommended

The court said Sirisena, who was also defence minister and commander in chief of the armed forces, had not called regular meetings of the national security council and had omitted key personnel from the meetings he held.

“All this is a stark reality that strikes this court as a serious omission on the part of the then president,” the court said.

“This dismal failure on the part of former President Sirisena resulted in disastrous consequences for this country. Not only were lives lost and properties destroyed, but interracial tension and interethnic hatred began to raise their ugly heads, causing the very fabric of this nation to be broken,” it said.

“The due care with which the minister of defence should have exercised his wide powers in the greater good of the country was totally nonexistent according to the evidence that has been placed before this court,” it said.

A presidential commission earlier recommended criminal procedures against Sirisena for alleged negligence, but it has not been followed up.

The government has prosecuted several people in connection with the attacks, but leaders of the country's Catholic church say they suspect a larger conspiracy and are demanding that the leaders be revealed.

READ MORE:Sri Lanka’s fragile security situation is now hurting Muslims

SOURCE:AP
Explore
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot