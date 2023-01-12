Sri Lanka’s Supreme Court has ruled that inaction by the country’s former president and four others led to Easter Sunday bomb attacks in 2019 that killed nearly 270 people and ordered them to pay compensation for violating the basic rights of the victims and their families.

A seven-judge bench of the top court ordered on Thursday former President Maithripala Sirisena pay 100 million rupees ($273,300) from his personal funds.

It also ordered the police chief, two top intelligence officials and the secretary to the ministry of defence at the time to pay a total of 210 million rupees ($574,000).

Two local groups that had pledged allegiance to Daesh were accused of carrying out six near-simultaneous suicide bomb attacks targeting worshipers at Easter services at three churches and tourists eating breakfast at three top hotels.

A breakdown in communication caused by a rift between Sirisena and the then-prime minister was blamed for the failure of authorities to act on near-specific foreign intelligence received prior to the attacks, which also wounded about 500 people.

READ MORE: Sri Lankan protesters demand justice for deadly Easter attacks

'Serious omission'