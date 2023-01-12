The head of the United Arab Emirates' national oil company was named as president of this year's COP28 climate talks, prompting fierce criticism from environmental activists.

Sultan Ahmed al Jaber, who heads up the UAE's Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), will be the first CEO to take the role at the UN summit, said a statement carried by the official WAM news agency.

"We will bring a pragmatic, realistic and solutions-oriented approach that delivers transformative progress for climate and for low carbon economic growth," Jaber said in the statement.

"I sincerely believe that climate action today is an immense economic opportunity for investment in sustainable growth," he added.

Jaber's appointment "poses an outrageous conflict of interest," said Harjeet Singh, head of the global political strategy at Climate Action Network International.

"The ongoing menace of fossil fuel lobbyists at the UN climate talks has consistently weakened outcomes of the climate conference, but this takes it to another dangerous and unprecedented level."

COP27, held in Egypt in November, concluded with the adoption of a hotly contested text on aid to poor countries affected by climate change, but failed to set new ambitions for lowering greenhouse gas emissions.

The UAE's hosting of this year's edition in Dubai in November and December has provoked concern from activists urging a shift away from oil, which produces greenhouse gases.