Greek opposition parties have slammed the Supreme Court prosecutor for saying the country’s telecom watchdog cannot probe wiretaps, the latest salvo in a scandal that has embarrassed the government of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Alexis Tsipras, leader of the main opposition party Syriza, said on Twitter that Isidoros Dogiakos’ legal opinion is unconstitutional for saying that under the new law in force, the Independent Authority for Communication Security and Privacy (ADAE) no longer has the power to inform citizens whether their communications have been intercepted or monitored for reasons related to national security.

He accused the prosecutor of trying to intimidate not only officials of the ADAE but anyone else looking for evidence related to the surveillance scandal that has rocked the political scene since last summer.

"I declare to him that I renounce my parliamentary immunity. Mr Prosecutor, I am waiting for you to arrest me!" Tsipras went on to say.

The Greek Communist Party (KKE) released a statement saying the “so-called independent judiciary” is shaped by politicians and consequently acts as an arm of the government.

Michalis Kritridis, the spokesperson for the leftist MeRA25 party, said the prosecutor’s move “demonstrates the depth of Greece’s institutional decline."

The PASOK party, whose leader Nikos Androulakis has been one of the protagonists of the surveillance scandal, accused the prime minister and the government on Wednesday of "brutally abusing the institutions on the altar of a cover-up."

Surveillance scandal

The ever-expanding scandal exploded last summer when Thanasis Koukakis, a well-known financial journalist in Greece, reported that his cell phone had been tapped with Israeli-made Predator spyware.