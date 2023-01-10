Peru has announced a curfew in the southern Puno region in a bid to suppress violent protests, a day after 18 people were killed in clashes between demonstrators and security forces.

Prime Minister Alberto Otarola said on Tuesday the three-day nighttime curfew would run from 8:00 pm to 4:00 am [local time.]

It comes after the death toll in a month of protests against the ousting of ex-president Pedro Castillo rose to 40, including the 18 people killed on Monday night.

The Puno region that borders Bolivia and is home to many Aymara Indigenous people has become the epicentre of the protest movement led by Castillo supporters.

Overnight, protesters looted shops and attacked police vehicles in the region.

Most of the bloodshed there took place when protesters tried to storm the airport in the city of Juliaca that was being guarded by security forces.

Fourteen people were killed, many having suffered gunshot wounds, according to an official at a Juliaca hospital.

Three more people died during the ransacking of a shopping centre in Juliaca, while the last known victim was a police officer who the United Nations said died after his vehicle was set on fire.