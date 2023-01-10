Türkiye's defence exports have hit a record $4.4 billion last year, surging from $248 million 20 years ago, according to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

While in 2002, when the Justice and Development (AK) Party came to power, there were only 56 Turkish companies in the defence sector, now the figure tops 2,000, he said at a military event in the province of Sakarya on Monday.

"We will not stop (advancing) in the defence industry," he said, adding that Türkiye's budget last year allocated $1.5 billion for defence industry research and development.

A key part of Türkiye's expanding defence arsenal is the T-155 Firtina (Storm) howitzer, which the country is using in the battlefield as well as selling to allied countries.

At the Sakarya event, Erdogan witnessed the delivery of the first six units of the upgraded version of the weapon referred to as T-155 Firtına II. The government eyes at least 140 units of the military hardware.

With a firing range of 360 kilometres (223 miles) and a top speed of 65 kilometres (40 miles) per hour, the T-155 Firtına II is dubbed as a "next generation" equipment that "significantly enhances the firepower" of the Turkish military.

Here's what we know about domestically-produced self-propelled T-155 Firtına II:

Upgraded version

The T-155 Firtına II is the latest variant of South Korea's K9 Thunder 155 mm self-propelled howitzer. The Turkish military first put it to test in 2001.

Part of an ongoing upgrade project, the self-propelled howitzers are now manufactured and assembled by Turkish Land Forces at the 1010th Army Equipment Repair Factory.

The howitzer is now fitted with Turkish fire control and communication systems, which are compatible with NATO standards.

According to reports, by 2025, indigenous engines and transmissions will be used fully on the Firtina system.

The upgraded version began production in 2017 and featured improvements to range and rate of fire, and became capable of carrying 12.7mm, 7.62mm machine guns and 40 mm grenade launchers.

They can also be equipped with 12.7 mm and 7.62 mm machine guns and a 40 mm automatic grenade launcher as well as thermal /TV sight and laser range finder capability, according to the Turkish military manufacturer, BMC.