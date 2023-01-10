Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Ukraine forces to get Patriot air defence training in US – Pentagon

The United States will train Ukrainian personnel at a base in the state of Oklahoma on how to use and maintain the advanced Patriot air defence system that Washington is providing to Kiev, the Pentagon has announced.

Washington promised a Patriot battery to Ukraine at the end of last year to help counter relentless aerial attacks by Moscow – a significant victory for Kiev, which had repeatedly pushed the United States for the system.

"Training for Ukrainian forces on the Patriot air defense system will begin as soon as next week at Fort Sill, Oklahoma," Pentagon Press Secretary Brigadier General Pat Ryder told journalists.

Made by Raytheon, the MIM-104 Patriot is a surface-to-air missile (SAM) system initially developed to intercept high-flying aircraft.

NATO, EU vow more support for Ukraine to defend itself

NATO and the EU have vowed to bolster their backing for Ukraine to fight off Russian attacks and ramp up cooperation between Europe and the US-led alliance.

Longstanding designs by NATO and the EU to forge greater cooperation have gained impetus from the West's support of Ukraine.

"We must continue to strengthen the partnership between NATO and the European Union. And we must further strengthen our support to Ukraine," NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said after signing a joint declaration with the EU's top officials.

Russia claims US left Afghanistan to focus on Ukraine

The US left Afghanistan to focus on training the Ukrainian army for an offensive on Russia, the Russian security chief said.

Speaking in an interview with Russian daily AiF, Nikolay Patrushev, secretary of the National Security Council, said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed it when he said if the US military had not left Afghanistan, Washington would not have been able to allocate so much money to Ukraine.

"The sudden departure of the Americans from this country (Afghanistan), as it turned out, was largely due to focusing on Ukraine, where, according to their estimates, the preparation of the Kiev puppet regime for an anti-Russian offensive was going well," he said.

US, allies to meet in Germany to coordinate Ukraine aid

The United States will gather its allies in Germany next week for a new round of talks on backing Ukraine militarily, the US airbase in Ramstein said.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will host an in-person meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting at Ramstein on January 20, the base said in a statement.

Austin "has again invited Ministers of Defense and senior military officials from around the world to discuss the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and various security issues facing US allies and partners," it said.

Ukrainian town 'covered with corpses' amid heavy fighting

Russian forces are escalating their onslaught against Ukrainian positions around the wrecked eastern city of Bakhmut, Ukrainian officials said, bringing new levels of death and devastation in the months-long battle.

“Everything is completely destroyed, there is almost no life left,” Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said of the scene around Bakhmut and the nearby town of Soledar.

“The whole land near Soledar is covered with the corpses of the occupiers and scars from the strikes,” Zelenskyy said.

Russian forces in the past 24 hours mounted eight missile and 31 air strikes, carried out 63 attacks from rocket launchers and hit the cities of Kharkiv, Kherson, Kramatorsk and Ochakiv, Ukraine's Armed Forces said.

Russia now fighting NATO in Ukraine