Two top leaders of Bangladesh's main opposition party have been released from prison, according to officials, a month after they were arrested during a massive crackdown on political activists.

Police said Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, secretary general of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), and Mirza Abbas, a former minister and member of the party's top decision-making body, were freed from a jail outside the capital Dhaka.

Hundreds of supporters greeted the pair after they arrived at BNP headquarters in central Dhaka, where Alamgir spoke briefly, a party spokesperson told AFP.

Alamgir and Abbas were arrested on December 9, a day before the BNP were set to hold their biggest political rally in over a decade.

The party said more than 2,000 of its activists were arrested, at least one was shot dead, and thousands were charged as part of a "police crackdown to deter people from attending the rally."

Police said the pair had been arrested on charges of instigating violence and obstructing police work during clashes with officers on December 7 when police opened fire on hundreds of opposition activists.

