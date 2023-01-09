Gunmen have attacked a train station in southern Nigeria, kidnapping around 30 people and wounding others, police and officials said, nearly a year after a bomb assault on a train travelling from the capital.

Police said in a statement to media on Monday that the gunmen opened fire before abducting passengers who were waiting for a train in Edo state on Saturday night.

Edo is 360 km (223 miles) east of the major city of Lagos.

Edo State Information Commissioner Chris Nehikhare told AFP news agency that 32 people had been abducted.

But one person managed to escape, lowering the toll to 31, he said, as police and local hunters tracked the remaining captives.

"We have the area cordoned off. We know the forests better than them," said Nehikhare.

In a separate interview with Reuters news agency, he said that authorities are confident that the other victims will be rescued soon.

"At the moment, security personnel made up of the military and the police as well as men of the vigilante network and hunters are intensifying search and rescue operations in a reasonable radius to rescue the kidnap victims," he said.

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) had closed the station until further notice and the federal transportation ministry called the kidnappings "utterly barbaric".