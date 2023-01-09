WORLD
3 MIN READ
Gunmen abduct dozens of passengers in train station attack in Nigeria
Authorities in Edo state say they are intensifying their operations to rescue the kidnap victims as the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) temporarily shut the station where the attack took place.
Gunmen abduct dozens of passengers in train station attack in Nigeria
Kidnapping for ransom is a major problem in Nigeria, where gunmen have repeatedly attacked and abducted people in large groups, but mostly in the northwestern and central states. / Reuters Archive
January 9, 2023

Gunmen have attacked a train station in southern Nigeria, kidnapping around 30 people and wounding others, police and officials said, nearly a year after a bomb assault on a train travelling from the capital.

Police said in a statement to media on Monday that the gunmen opened fire before abducting passengers who were waiting for a train in Edo state on Saturday night.

Edo is 360 km (223 miles) east of the major city of Lagos.

Edo State Information Commissioner Chris Nehikhare told AFP news agency that 32 people had been abducted.

But one person managed to escape, lowering the toll to 31, he said, as police and local hunters tracked the remaining captives.

"We have the area cordoned off. We know the forests better than them," said Nehikhare.

In a separate interview with Reuters news agency, he said that authorities are confident that the other victims will be rescued soon.

"At the moment, security personnel made up of the military and the police as well as men of the vigilante network and hunters are intensifying search and rescue operations in a reasonable radius to rescue the kidnap victims," he said.

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) had closed the station until further notice and the federal transportation ministry called the kidnappings "utterly barbaric".

Recommended

READ MORE:Gunmen kill 11, kidnap dozens of Nigerians

Country's most high-profile attack in the last year

Kidnapping for ransom is a major problem in Nigeria where gunmen have repeatedly attacked and abducted people in large groups, but mostly in the northwestern and central states.

In one of the country's most high-profile attacks in March last year, gunmen with explosives blew up the tracks and assaulted a train travelling from the capital Abuja to the northwestern city of Kaduna.

Eight people were killed, and dozens more were kidnapped. The train service only resumed eight months later after the final hostages were released.

President Muhammadu Buhari is set to step down after an election next month, and insecurity will be a major challenge for whoever replaces the former army commander.

The military is battling a 13-year-long armed insurgency in the northeast, bandit militias in the northwest, and separatist tensions in the country's southeast.

READ MORE: Gunmen seize dozens of worshippers from Nigeria mosque

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot