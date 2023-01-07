WORLD
2 MIN READ
Pakistan releases more than 500 Afghan migrants from jail
Release of 524 Afghan nationals, including women and children, in Karachi comes a month after a mass detention by police.
Pakistan releases more than 500 Afghan migrants from jail
A report from Pakistan's National Commission on Human Rights said there has been a drastic rise in Afghans seeking to enter the country. / Reuters Archive
January 7, 2023

Hundreds of Afghan migrants, including women and children, have been released from a jail in the southern Pakistani port city of Karachi, Afghan authorities said.

The 524 released Afghan nationals include 54 women and 97 children, Afghanistan's embassy in Islamabad said on Saturday.

A video shared by the embassy on Twitter showed women and children behind the main gate of the prison, waiting to be released under supervision of Pakistani and Afghan authorities. 

Another video showed men seated in a bus ready to depart for Afghanistan.

Pakistani police in multiple raids last month detained at least 1,200 Afghan nationals who entered Karachi without valid travel documents.

READ MORE: Pakistan-Afghanistan border reopens after clashes

Recommended

Afghan refugees rising

Millions of Afghans fled to Pakistan during the 1979-1989 Soviet occupation of their country, creating one of the world’s largest refugee populations. 

Since then, Pakistan has been hosting Afghans, urging them to register themselves with the United Nations and local authorities to avoid any risk of deportation.

According to a recently conducted UN-backed survey, 1.3 million registered Afghan refugees are residing in Pakistan.

A report from Pakistan's National Commission on Human Rights said there has been a drastic rise in Afghans seeking to enter the country.

The reasons range from fleeing persecution to seeking medical aid and looking for job opportunities, since the Taliban seized power in August 2021.

READ MORE:Deadly clashes break out between border forces of Pakistan, Afghanistan

SOURCE:AP
Explore
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot