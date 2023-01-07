Hundreds of Afghan migrants, including women and children, have been released from a jail in the southern Pakistani port city of Karachi, Afghan authorities said.

The 524 released Afghan nationals include 54 women and 97 children, Afghanistan's embassy in Islamabad said on Saturday.

A video shared by the embassy on Twitter showed women and children behind the main gate of the prison, waiting to be released under supervision of Pakistani and Afghan authorities.

Another video showed men seated in a bus ready to depart for Afghanistan.

Pakistani police in multiple raids last month detained at least 1,200 Afghan nationals who entered Karachi without valid travel documents.

