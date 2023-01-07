A six-year-old student has shot and wounded a teacher in the US state of Virginia during an altercation inside a first-grade classroom, police and school officials in the city of Newport News said, in yet another case of gun violence menacing the country.

No students were wounded in the Friday shooting at Richneck Elementary School, police said.

The teacher — a woman in her 30s — suffered life-threatening wounds.

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew told reporters that her condition had improved somewhat by late afternoon.

Police said the child had a handgun in the classroom and that they took that student into custody.

There was no further explanation for how a 6-year-old acquired the handgun.

"We did not have a situation where someone was going around the school shooting," Drew told reporters.

"We have a situation in one particular location where a gunshot was fired."

He added that the shooting was not an accident.

Parents and students were reunited at a gymnasium door, Newport News Public Schools said on Facebook.

Newport News is a city of about 185,000 people in southeastern Virginia known for its shipyard, which builds the nation's aircraft carriers and other US Navy vessels.

Richneck has about 550 students who are in kindergarten through fifth grade, according to the Virginia Department of Education’s website.

School officials have already said that there will be no classes at the school on Monday.

Schools superintendent George Parker lamented educators' inability to keep guns out of school, saying he was "shocked" and "disheartened".

"We need to keep guns out of the hands of our young people," Parker said. "I cannot control access to weapons. My teachers cannot control access to weapons."

