Multiple people were wounded in a shooting after an altercation outside a restaurant in south Florida, police have said.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were hit by Thursday's night gunfire, but the Miami Herald cited a law enforcement source saying as many as 10 people were wounded in the shooting outside a soul food restaurant in Miami Gardens.

Investigators were looking into reports that a video was being shot at the restaurant, Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt said.

“We believe it’s an isolated incident,” Noel-Pratt said.

