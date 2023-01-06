WORLD
3 MIN READ
Taliban signs a deal with Chinese company for oil extraction
The 25-year contract as the first major foreign investment deal since the Taliban seized power in 2021 is a step towards close relations between Kabul and Beijing
Taliban signs a deal with Chinese company for oil extraction
According to the contract, the Chinese company will invest $150 million in the first year which will increase to $540 million in three years. / AFP
January 6, 2023

The interim Afghan Taliban government has signed a 25-year contract with a Chinese company for the extraction of oil from Afghanistan’s Amu River basin and to develop an oil reserve in the country's north.

The first major foreign investment deal since the Taliban seized power in Kabul in 2021 was signed on Thursday by acting Minister of Mines and Petroleum Sheikh Shahabuddin Delawar and an official of Xinjiang Central Asia Oil and Gas Company in a ceremony held at the capital Kabul.

Acting Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund and Chinese Ambassador to Afghanistan Wang Yu also witnessed the signing ceremony.

“Recently, several projects were approved by the Economic Commission, and with their undertaking, fundamental steps will be taken for the prosperity of the country and public welfare,” state-run Bakhtar News Agency quoted Baradar as saying.

“We request that the company continue the procedure in accordance with international standards and in the best interests of the people of Sar-e Pul (northern province in Afghanistan),” he added.

READ MORE:Afghanistan's Taliban in oil extraction deal with Chinese company

Huge investment

Recommended

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Shahabuddin Delawar said under the deal the Chinese company will be extracting oil from an area covering 4,500 square kilometers collectively in northern Sar-e-Pul, Jawzjan, and Faryab provinces.

“Over 3,000 local people will get jobs in this project,” he said.

Delawar said 200 tons of oil would be extracted initially daily and the quantity would gradually increase to 1,000 tons a day.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chinese envoy called the deal important for the economic growth of the war-torn country and a positive step towards close relations between Kabul and Beijing.

According to the contract, the Chinese company will invest $150 million in the first year which will increase to $540 million in three years.

Afghanistan is estimated to be sitting on untapped resources of more than $1 trillion, which has attracted the interest of some foreign investors, according to Bakhtar News Agency.

READ MORE:'Pushed against a wall': NGOs torn over Taliban ban on women staff

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
42,000 Palestinians in Gaza suffer life-changing injuries, one in four are children: WHO
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report