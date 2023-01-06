Palestine and many Muslim and non-Muslim supporters have sharply disagreed with Israel at an emergency UN Security Council meeting over the visit of a firebrand Israeli Cabinet minister to a flashpoint East Jerusalem holy site.

The UNSC members voiced concern on Thursday and stressed the need to maintain a status quo at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem, days after Israel's notorious Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir stormed the holy site, sparking backlash and widespread criticism.

Palestine's UN envoy Riyad Mansour pushed for the Security Council to take action — a move that was unlikely given the United States traditionally shields Israel. The United States, Russia, China, France and Britain are all council veto powers.

"What red line does Israel need to cross for the Security Council to finally say, enough is enough," Mansour told the 15-member council, accusing Israel of showing "absolute contempt."

Mansour, said Ben-Gvir, a West Bank illegal settler leader who draws inspiration from a racist rabbi, didn't go to visit the site, "but to pursue his extremist view, to end the historic status quo".

Calling Ben-Gvir "an extremist minister of an extremist state" who was convicted of incitement and is known for his "racist views," Mansour said the Israeli minister is committed to allowing Jews to pray at al Haram al-Sharif. He urged the Security Council and all countries to stop this from happening, and "to uphold international law and the historic status quo," warning that "if they don't, our Palestinian people will."

Al Aqsa status quo

Al Aqsa Mosque lies in Israeli-annexed East Jerusalem and is the third-holiest site in Islam.

The decades-old status quo allows only Muslim worship at the compound, a site also revered by Jews, who call it the Temple Mount. Non-Muslims can visit the complex when Muslims are not praying, but they are not allowed to pray there under the status quo.

In recent years, a growing number of Jews, most of them Israeli nationalists and illegal settlers, have covertly prayed at the compound, a development decried by Palestinians.

Senior UN political affairs official, Khaled Khiari, told the council it was the first visit to the site by an Israeli cabinet minister since 2017.

"While the visit was not accompanied or followed by violence, it is seen as particularly inflammatory given Mr Ben-Gvir's past advocacy for changes to the status quo," he said.

Israel's UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan told reporters ahead of the meeting: "Jews are permitted to visit the holiest site in Judaism. It is the right of every Jew, every Jew. Israel has not harmed the status quo and has no plans to do so."