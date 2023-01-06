Leading ultra-Orthodox Jewish figures supporting Israel's coalition government have criticised a visit by a far-right National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, to a flashpoint holy site in occupied East Jerusalem, adding internal religious dissent to a cascade of foreign censure.

One lawmaker accused Ben-Gvir on Wednesday of "goading the entire world".

"It is forbidden to go up to the place of the Holy of Holies," senior United Torah Judaism lawmaker Moshe Gafni said in parliament, referring to a part of Jewish temples that stood at the site in ancient times and was off-limits to most people.

Gafni said he had advised Ben-Gvir of this.

"Besides the aspect of religious law, there is nothing to be gained from just goading the entire world," he said.

Alongside United Torah Judaism in the government Netanyahu swore in last week is Shas, an ultra-Orthodox party that draws support from Sephardi Jews of Middle Eastern descent.

The office of Israel's Chief Sephardi Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef said he had sent Ben-Gvir what it called a "protest letter ... urging the minister not to go up to the Temple Mount again".

"Even if claimed that a rabbinical minority has personally permitted you to do this, it is clear that as a minister in the government of Israel you must not take action against the instructions of the Chief Rabbinate dating back generations," said the letter, seen by the Reuters news agency.

Ben-Gvir's storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque compound, stirred protests from across the Arab world and Western concern about long-standing understandings of non-Muslim access.

