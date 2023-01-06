Israel has said it will build a large wall stretching 4.6 kilometres around illegal Jewish settlements along the barrier with besieged Gaza.

In a statement on Thursday, the Defence Ministry said that work on the project, aiming to protect the illegal settlements from anti-tank missiles launched from Gaza, had already started.

Israel says illegal Jewish settlements near the fence with Gaza have been subject to anti-tank missile strikes.

In November 2018, an Israeli military bus that infiltrated Gaza was hit by an anti-tank missile fired by the Al Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas group, injuring a soldier.

Separately, an Israeli national was killed in May 2019 due to an anti-tank missile.

Collective punishment