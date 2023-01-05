Afghanistan's Taliban-led administration is to sign a contract with a Chinese company to extract oil from the Amu Darya basin in the country's north, the acting mining minister said.

The contract would be signed with Xinjiang Central Asia Petroleum and Gas Co (CAPEIC), officials told a news conference in Kabul on Thursday.

It will be the first major public commodities extraction deal the Taliban administration has signed with a foreign company since taking power in 2021.

"The Amu Darya oil contract is an important project between China and Afghanistan," China's ambassador, Wang Yu, told the news conference.

China has not formally recognised the Taliban administration but it has significant interests in a country at the centre of a region important for its Belt and Road infrastructure initiative.

The Chinese company will invest $150 million a year in Afghanistan under the contract, the spokesperson for the Taliban-run administration, Zabihullah Mujahid, said on Twitter.

Its investment would increase to $540 million in three years for the 25-year contract, he said.

Oil processed in Afghanistan

The Taliban-run administration will have a 20 percent partnership in the project, which can be increased to 75 percent, he added.