Türkiye’s central bank has completed the first pilot phase of its long-planned digital currency, the digital Turkish lira, and plans to continue running tests in 2023.

According to a statement released last week, the Central Bank of Türkiye (CBRT) has successfully carried out the first payment transactions on its central bank digital currency (CBDC) network as part of an initial test phase.

“In the first quarter of 2023, the CBRT will continue its small-scale, closed-loop application pilot tests conducted with technological stakeholders. The test results will be made public in a comprehensive evaluation report,” the bank said in the statement.

In 2023, the digital Turkish lira will move to advanced stages where the central bank will conduct pilot tests with broad participation, including banks and financial technology companies, the CBRT added.

“Studies on the legal dimension of the digital Turkish lira show that digital identification is of vital importance for the project. Therefore, studies on the technological requirements and the economic and legal framework of the digital Turkish lira will be prioritised throughout 2023,” the bank stated.

Türkiye revealed its intentions to explore a CBDC in 2019, after it was mentioned in President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s Annual Presidential Program.

CBDCs are the digital form of fiat money, giving holders a direct claim on the central bank and allowing them to make instant electronic payments. CBDCs differ from digital money like cryptocurrencies, which are private and decentralised.

The rise of CBDCs