A US government agency has demanded the suspension of hundreds of thousands of accounts from Twitter according to the social media platform's controversial CEO Elon Musk.

In the latest instalment of the Twitter Files released on Tuesday, Musk retweeted a revelation by journalist Matt Taibbi, saying: "US govt agency demanded suspension of 250K accounts, including journalists and Canadian officials!"

"The GEC report appeared based on DHS data circulated earlier that week, and included accounts that followed “two or more” Chinese diplomatic accounts, said Taibbi in one tweet.

They reportedly ended up with a list “nearly 250,000” names long, and included Canadian officials and a CNN account," Taibbi added, referring to the Global Engagement Center, which he described as "a fledgling analytic/intelligence arm of the State Department."

READ MORE:Twitter 'helped' Pentagon with secret online campaign in Middle East

Requests to ban individuals

In another tweet, the office of Democrat Representative Adam Schiff, who represents California, made requests for Twitter to suspend certain accounts.

Taibbi also revealed Twitter "received an astonishing variety of requests from officials asking for individuals they didn’t like to be banned."

In November 2020, Schiff's office requested that action be taken over "alleged harassment from QAnon conspiracists" against Schiff's staff, including aide Sean Misko.

"Remove any and all content about Mr. Misko and other Committee staff from its service - to include quotes, retweets, and reactions to that content," read one screenshot.