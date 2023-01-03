Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. flew to China for a three-day state visit, saying he looks forward to his meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping as they work to boost bilateral ties.

“As I leave for Beijing, I will be opening a new chapter in our comprehensive, strategic cooperation with China,” he told officials and diplomats, including the Chinese ambassador, prior to boarding his flight from an air base in the capital on Tuesday.

“I look forward to my meeting with President Xi as we work towards shifting the trajectory of our relations to a higher gear that would hopefully bring numerous prospects and abundant opportunities for peace and development to the peoples of both our countries,” he added.

This will be the second face-to-face meeting between Marcos and Xi after their November meeting in Thailand and comes as the Philippines has raised concerns over reported Chinese construction activities and the "swarming" of Beijing's vessels in the disputed waters of the South China Sea.

Last week, a Philippine foreign ministry official said talks with Xi would include China's actions in the South China Sea.

China's foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin on Friday did not mention the South China Sea but said the visit "will focus on an in-depth exchange of views on bilateral relations and regional and international issues of common concern."

It will promote cooperation in agriculture, infrastructure, energy and culture to create a "golden era," Wang said.

'inching away from the extreme pivot'