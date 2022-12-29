TÜRKİYE
Turkish, Russian, Syrian defence chiefs discussed anti-terror efforts: Akar
Defence and intelligence officials of three countries have discussed ways to improve the situation in Syria, ensure peace, and stability in the region, says Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar.
"We are making efforts to ensure the security of our country, nation and borders," Akar told Russia and Syria at Wednesday's meeting. / AA
December 29, 2022

The Turkish, Russian, and Syrian defence ministers met in Moscow on Wednesday and discussed counterterrorism efforts in the region, Türkiye's defence chief said.

"At the meeting, we discussed what could be done to improve the situation in Syria and the region as soon as possible, while ensuring peace, tranquility and stability," said Turkish National Defence Minister Hulusi Akar on Thursday before returning to Ankara from Moscow.

Noting that Türkiye has emphasised its counterterrorism efforts during the meeting, Akar said: "We emphasised that we respect the territorial integrity and sovereignty rights of all our neighbours, especially Syria and Iraq, and that our sole aim is the fight against terrorism, we have no other purpose."

Türkiye also noted that it aims to "neutralise" PKK/YPG, and Daesh terrorists, which are a threat to Syria as well, the defence minister said.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

READ MORE: Turkish, Russian, Syrian defence ministers discuss Syria crisis in Moscow

Recommended

Securing borders

"We have told them (Russia and Syria at the meeting) that we are making efforts to ensure the security of our country, nation and borders," Akar said, adding that his country is "making efforts to prevent further migration from Syria to Türkiye."

He said that the Syrian crisis must be resolved in an inclusive and holistic manner within the UN Security Council 2254 resolution framework.

“In this sense, we assess that the work to be carried out in the coming days can make significant contributions to peace and stability in the region and in Syria," Akar added.

Akar also reiterated that the Turkish, Russian, and Syrian defence ministers agreed to continue tripartite meetings to ensure stability in Syria and the wider region.

READ MORE:Türkiye protecting its borders under UN self-defence law: Akar

SOURCE:AA
