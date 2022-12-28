Benjamin Netanyahu’s incoming hardline government has put illegal West Bank settlement expansion at the top of its list of priorities, vowing to legalise dozens of illegally built outposts and annex the occupied territory as part of its coalition deal with its ultranational, far-right allies.

The coalition agreements, released on Wednesday, a day before the government is to be sworn into office, include a commitment to expand and vastly increase government funding for the illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron, where Ben-Gvir lives in an illegal settlement.

The deal also included generous stipends for ultra-Orthodox men who prefer to study instead of work.

Netanyahu’s new government — the most religious and hard-line in Israel’s history — is made up of ultra-Orthodox parties, a far-right ultranationalist religious faction affiliated with illegal West Bank settlers and his Likud party.

In the coalition agreement between Likud and Religious Zionism, Netanyahu pledges to legalise settlement outposts considered illegal even by the Israeli government. He also promises to annex the West Bank “while choosing the timing and considering the national and international interests of the state of Israel.”

Such a move, already illegal under international law, would further alienate much of the world, and give new fuel to critics who compare Israeli policies to apartheid South Africa.

READ MORE: Israel's PM-designate Netanyahu finalises coalition deals

Deals with extremist politicians

The deal also grants favours to Itamar Ben-Gvir, an extremist far-right politician who will be in charge of the national police force as the newly created national security minister.