Clashes have killed 56 people during four days of fighting in South Sudan's eastern Jonglei state after youth from the Nuer community attacked another ethnic group, a local official said, with the Nuer making up most of the casualties.

The territory of South Sudan, which gained independence from Sudan in 2011, has been plagued by blood feuds and clashes over cattle and land for decades.

Armed Nuer youth began attacking the Murle community on December 24 in Gumuruk County and Likuangole County, said Abraham Kelang, a government official in the Greater Pibor Administrative Area.

"The government is managing to help the communities, but the fighting is still ongoing," Kelang told Reuters by telephone on Tuesday.

He said 51 of those killed were Nuer attackers, with only five Murle defenders killed.