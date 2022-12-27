WORLD
3 MIN READ
There will be no mercy for 'hostile' protesters: Iran's Raisi
As the anti-government protests pass the 100-day mark, hundreds of people have been killed, including members of the security forces, and thousands have been arrested across the country.
There will be no mercy for 'hostile' protesters: Iran's Raisi
Iranian officials have accused hostile foreign powers, including the United States and some European countries, of stoking the ongoing unrest. / AFP
December 27, 2022

President Ebrahim Raisi has said Iran would show "no mercy" towards "hostile" opponents of the Islamic republic, gripped by more than 100 days of protests sparked by Mahsa Amini's death.

Addressing a crowd in Tehran on Tuesday, Raisi accused "hypocrites, monarchists and all anti-revolutionary currents".

"The embrace of the nation is open to all those who were lured," said the ultraconservative president at a funeral procession for unidentified soldiers who perished during its eight-year war in the 1980s with neighbouring Iraq.

"The embrace of the nation is open to everyone, but we will show no mercy to those who are hostile."

The "riots", as Tehran generally refers to them, were triggered by the September 16 death in custody of Amini, 22, after her arrest for an alleged breach of the strict dress code for women.

READ MORE: Iran executes protester convicted of injuring security guard

Hundreds killed, thousands arrested

Recommended

Iranian officials say hundreds of people have been killed, including members of the security forces, and thousands have been arrested nationwide.

Foreign-based rights groups have put the death toll among protesters at more than 450.

Earlier in December, Iran executed two people in connection to the protests. The judiciary has said nine others have been sentenced to death, two of whom have been allowed retrials.

Campaigners say about a dozen other defendants have been charged with offences that could see them receive the death penalty.

Iranian officials have accused hostile foreign powers, including the United States and some European countries, of stoking the unrest.

They aim "to derail the Islamic society from its high goals" by "spreading rumours and fracturing society", said Raisi.

But foreign countries are "wrong" to think that would achieve their goals, Raisi argued, calling their moves miscalculated.

READ MORE: Protest-hit Iran arrests lawyer of jailed journalists

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people