Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Ukrainian brings home remains of 42 soldiers

Ukraine’s Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories has announced that they have brought home the bodies of 42 soldiers, who fought against Russia.

"The Office of the Commissioner for Missing Persons, together with law enforcement agencies, continues to bring home heroes who sacrificed their lives for Ukraine. Another transfer of bodies took place today as 42 bodies were delivered," the statement read.

The Commissioner for Missing Persons, Oleh Kotenko, has managed to bring home the bodies of 869 Ukrainian soldiers since his appointment in May, it added.

The statement, however, did not mention where the bodies were recovered.

Italy reaffirms support for Ukraine

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has reaffirmed her government's "full support" for Ukraine in a call with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, her office said in a statement.

Meloni, who took office in October, has been a firm supporter of Kiev, despite divided public opinion and the friction on the issue within her rightist ruling coalition.

"Meloni renewed the Italian government's full support for Kiev in the political, military, economic, and humanitarian fields, to repair energy infrastructure and (to work) for the future reconstruction of Ukraine," her office said.

Ukraine must demilitarise or Russia will do it: Lavrov

Russia's foreign minister warned anew Ukraine that it must demilitarise, threatening further military action while accusing Kiev and the West of fueling the war that started with Moscow's invasion.

Sergey Lavrov said Ukraine must remove any military threat to Russia — otherwise “the Russian army (will) solve the issue."

His comments also reflected claims by the Kremlin that Ukraine and its Western allies were responsible for the 10-month war, which has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.

Russia to ban oil exports to countries with price cap from February

Russia has issued a decree to ban oil sales to countries and companies that comply with a price cap agreed upon by Western countries in response to Moscow's offensive in Ukraine.

"The supply of Russian oil and oil products to foreign legal entities and individuals is prohibited if the contracts for these supplies directly or indirectly" are using a price cap, the presidential decree said Tuesday.

The decree will take effect from February 1 until July 1 of 2023.

It added that the ban may be lifted in individual cases on the basis of a "special decision" from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russia's currency slumps around 3 percent as sanctions weigh

The Russian rouble dived around 3 percent against the dollar in the latest trading, failing to consolidate a recovery from last week's slide as the market comes to terms with the prospect of lower export revenue in the wake of restrictions on Russian oil.

The rouble lost about 8 percent against the dollar last week and is on course for a hefty monthly decline after an oil embargo and price cap came into force.

