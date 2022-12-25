Palestine's town of Bethlehem has marked a merry Christmas, with thousands of visitors descending upon the traditional birthplace of Jesus as it rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are celebrating Christmas this year in a very much different way than last year," Palestine's Tourism Minister Rula Maayah said on Saturday.

"We're celebrating Christmas with pilgrims coming from all over the world."

Throughout the day, hundreds of people strolled through Manger Square for Christmas Eve celebrations.

Marching bands pounding on drums and playing bagpipes paraded through the area, and foreign tourists meandered about and snapped selfies with the town's large Christmas tree behind them.

Cool grey weather, along with an occasional rain shower, did little to dampen spirits, though many people headed indoors to shops and restaurants to warm up.

'Message of peace'

Tourism is the economic lifeblood of this town in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, and for the past two years, the pandemic kept international visitors away.

This year, visitors are back, hotels are full and shopkeepers have reported a brisk business in the runup to the holiday. Although the numbers have not reached pre-pandemic levels, the return of tourists has palpably raised spirits in Bethlehem.

Daisy Lucas, a 38-year-old Filipina who works in Israel, said it was a dream come true to mark the holiday in such an important place.

"As a Christian walking in the places in the Bible, it's so overwhelming," she said.

"This is the birthplace of Jesus Christ. As a Christian, that's one achievement that's on my bucket list."

Latin Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the top Roman Catholic clergyman in the Holy Land, arrived from Jerusalem through a checkpoint in occupied West Bank separation barrier.

"We are living in very difficult challenges," he said, noting the war in Ukraine and a recent wave of Israeli-Palestinian violence.

"But the message of Christmas is a message of peace."

Tourists converged on the streets, shops and stone buildings of this Palestinian town, where Christians and Muslims live side by side.

City welcomes 700,000 tourists

It was "wonderful to be here", said Paul Wittenberger, a 40-year-old American from Michigan who was visiting with his father and siblings.