Supporters of the PKK terror group, who used Friday’s gun attack in the French capital as a pretext, have turned Paris into a battlefield and injured 31 police officers.

Having gathered at the central Place de la Republique at around 1300 GMT (2pm local time) on Saturday, thousands of supporters of the terror group then marched to the Boulevard du Temple.

Paris Police Chief Laurent Nunez said the demonstrators injured 31 police officers, while one protester was also wounded. 11 people were detained and firefighters were also dispatched to the area.

Speaking to the French news channel BFMTV, Nunez added that several vehicles and 15 shop windows were destroyed during the violence.

The protesters were chanting pro-PKK slogans and carrying posters of the terror group’s so-called leaders. They then ripped off the paving stones and threw them at the police, nearby houses, and shops.

The attackers also turned the scene into a battlefield with fireworks and sparklers, destroying the bus stops.

