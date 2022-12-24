TÜRKİYE
Türkiye launches new anti-terror operation in eastern provinces
The operation will focus on the provinces of Diyarbakir, Bingol, Mus and Batman with the participation of 3,000-plus security personnel.
Eren Abluka Autumn Winter-18 to be the "biggest Eren operation" so far, says Turkish interior minister. / AA
December 24, 2022

Turkish security forces have launched another counter-terrorism operation in the country's east, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said.

The operation, called the Eren Abluka Autumn Winter-18 Martyr Gendarmerie Lieutenant Hubeyib Turan, started on Saturday in the provinces of Diyarbakir, Bingol, Mus and Batman with 3,650 security personnel, Soylu said while inspecting a military base zone in Diyarbakir.

Eren Abluka Autumn Winter-18 will be the "biggest Eren operation" carried out by Turkish security forces against terrorists in the region so far, Soylu added.

READ MORE:Türkiye protecting its borders under UN self-defence law: Akar

The fight against PKK

Türkiye initiated Eren operations last year, naming them after Eren Bulbul, a 15-year-old boy killed by the PKK terror group on August 11, 2017.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

READ MORE: Turkish forces capture Daesh terrorist on Interpol wanted list

SOURCE:AA
