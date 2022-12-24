Turkish security forces have launched another counter-terrorism operation in the country's east, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said.

The operation, called the Eren Abluka Autumn Winter-18 Martyr Gendarmerie Lieutenant Hubeyib Turan, started on Saturday in the provinces of Diyarbakir, Bingol, Mus and Batman with 3,650 security personnel, Soylu said while inspecting a military base zone in Diyarbakir.

Eren Abluka Autumn Winter-18 will be the "biggest Eren operation" carried out by Turkish security forces against terrorists in the region so far, Soylu added.

READ MORE:Türkiye protecting its borders under UN self-defence law: Akar