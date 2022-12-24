Saturday, December 24, 2022

A Russian strike on Ukraine's recently-liberated city of Kherson has left at least seven people dead and 58 injured. The numbers were revised by AFP that said eight were dead and 17 were wounded earlier.

"Kherson. In the morning, on Saturday, on the eve of Christmas, in the central part of the city," Zelenskyy said on Telegram, publishing images of the attack.

"Social networks will most likely mark these photos as 'sensitive content'. But this is not sensitive content – it is the real life of Ukraine and Ukrainians," Zelenskyy wrote.

"These are not military facilities ... It is terror, it is killing for the sake of intimidation and pleasure."

US approves $45 billion package aid to Ukraine

The US House of Representatives has given final approval to a $45 billion aid package for Ukraine, as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned his citizens that Russia could launch attacks over Christmas and urged them to heed air raid alarms.

The aid measure passed by the Democratic-controlled house, part of a $1.66 trillion government funding bill that won Senate approval a day earlier, will now go to US President Joe Biden for signing into law.