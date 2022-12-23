Supporters of the PKK terror organisation in Paris have wounded at least six police officers during clashes after a deadly mass shooting, according to local media.

The police responded with tear gas to the violence on Friday by the terrorist group supporters.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

Though normally officially banned, the terrorist group also has a presence in numerous European countries.

The violence started in the area after French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin visited the site of a shooting on Enghien Street in the centre of Paris, which has been repeatedly targeted by terror groups since 2015 and is a scene of occasional outbreaks of gang violence.