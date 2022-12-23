Ethiopia's government and Tigray's rebels have agreed to create a joint monitoring body to ensure a peace deal to end the country's brutal war is respected by all sides.

The rivals announced a ceasefire in November that halted fighting in the northern Tigray region, where tens of thousands have died in two years of bloodshed.

Among the terms of the agreement was a provision to establish a monitoring and compliance mechanism so that both sides could be confident the truce was being honoured, and any violations addressed.

These details were finalised Thursday by military commanders from Ethiopia's government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) at a meeting in the Kenyan capital Nairobi.

Workneh Gebeyehu, executive secretary of IGAD, the East African bloc supporting the process, said the creation of a joint monitor was a "clear testament" by all parties to honour the letter and spirit of the peace deal.

A representative from each side of the conflict, plus a delegate from IGAD and the African Union (AU), would form a joint committee to safeguard the peace deal and ensure its provisions are being respected.

Among other duties would be ensuring rebels who remain loyal to the TPLF disarm and that no further weaponry or munitions reaches the rebels, according to the final terms of reference shared by Tigray's regional authorities.

A panel of African experts, chosen by the AU, would assist the committee by investigating ceasefire violations and monitoring progress on the ground, including the withdrawal of forces not signatory to the peace agreement.