The Senate has passed a massive $1.7 trillion spending bill that finances federal agencies through September and provides another significant round of military and economic aid to Ukraine.

The bill passed by a vote of 68-29 on Thursday and now goes to the House for a final vote before it can be sent to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.

The legislation has more than $850 billion in US defence funding and over $770 billion for non-defence programmes.

It includes almost $45 billion in aid for Ukraine in its war efforts against Russia and $13 billion in economic support for the Ukrainian government.

The bill sets aside $38 billion for disaster aid, increases spending on food assistance, college access and mental health, provides $8 billion for child care that enables 12 months of continuous care, including major Medicaid provisions in which up to 19 million people could lose benefits, and allocates additional funds for veterans and the Capitol Police.

As a response to the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol, a provision in the bill makes it more difficult to overturn a certified presidential election and will give $2.6 billion for US attorneys to expedite prosecutions related to attacks and domestic terrorism cases.

It also provides more than $11 billion to the FBI to investigate domestic terrorism and extremist violence -- part of $39 billion for the Justice Department.

To slow immigration, the legislation funds law enforcement agencies that operate on the US-Mexico border.

It puts aside more than $52 billion to fight inflation, $2.7 billion for housing assistance to veterans, $5 billion to assist energy costs in low-income households and raises funding to $10 billion for the Environmental Protection Agency.

Lawmakers were racing to get the bill approved before a partial government shutdown would occur at midnight Friday, and many were anxious to complete the task before a deep freeze and wintry conditions left them stranded in Washington for the holidays.

