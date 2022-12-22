Fijian police said they were calling in the military to help maintain security following a close election last week that is now being disputed.

Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama, who has led Fiji since coming to power in a 2006 military putsch, said on Thursday that the move was to maintain "law and order".

He cited reports of post-vote ethnic violence as the reason for the deployment, though opposition parties have disputed these reports and have called for evidence.

The military move came after Bainimarama’s Fiji First party refused to concede the election, despite rival Sitiveni Rabuka's party and two other parties announcing they had the numbers to form a majority coalition and would serve as the next government.

Fiji First Gen. Sec. Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum told media Wednesday that under the nation's constitution, Bainimarama would remain prime minister until lawmakers returned to parliament within two weeks to vote on the next leader.

Sayed-Khaiyum also questioned the validity of the internal voting which had led to one of the parties joining Rabuka's coalition.

Coalition against Bainimarama

The announcement was an alarming development in a Pacific nation where democracy remains fragile and there have been four military coups in the past 35 years. The two main contenders for prime minister this year were former coup leaders themselves.