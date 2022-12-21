Türkiye's defence minister has said neighbouring Greece is "fuelling instability" in the region while reaffirming Ankara's commitment to "peace and stability in the Aegean."

National Defence Minister Hulusi Akar made the statement on Wednesday following his meetings with counterparts from Georgia and Azerbaijan.

"Unfortunately, our neighbour Greece continues its expansionist and aggressive policies with its provocative actions and discourse that fuels instability," Akar said.

He said Türkiye remains open to dialogue, but will not take any hasty actions on issues related to Cyprus island or the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean seas.

He also denounced the recent intervention of Greek warplanes in a NATO training mission over the Aegean, claiming that such "hostile" steps are evidence of Athens' disregard of NATO’s basic principles.

"We expect an impartial, objective, reasonable, and logical approach from our other NATO allies, especially the US, on this matter,” he stressed.

Strained ties

Türkiye and Greece have been at odds for decades over a range of issues, including where their continental shelves start and end, energy exploration rights in the Eastern Mediterranean, overflights in the Aegean Sea and Cyprus island.