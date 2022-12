Fast News

Türkiye's National Defence Ministry says Greek planes tried to block a NATO training mission in international airspace over the Aegean Sea.

Earlier this week, Turkish National Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said that all kinds of unlawful actions of Greece are given the necessary response on the ground and in the diplomatic field based on the principle of reciprocity. (AA Archive)

Türkiye has given the “necessary response” after Greek planes tried to interfere in a NATO training mission conducted in international airspace, the National Defence Ministry said.

“Combat and support aircraft of our Air Force and the AWACS aircraft commissioned by NATO performed the NEXUS ACE training mission in international airspace over the Aegean Sea,” the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Greek planes tried to block the mission, the ministry said, adding that the Turkish Air Force gave them the “necessary response, and the NATO mission was successfully completed.”

Türkiye, a NATO member for over 70 years, has complained of repeated provocative actions and rhetoric by Greece in the region in recent months, including arming islands near Turkish shores that are demilitarised under treaty obligations.

It says that such moves frustrate its good faith efforts for peace.

Source: AA