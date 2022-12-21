Twitter allegedly helped the Pentagon push its covert ‘PsyOps’ campaign that promoted Washington’s military interests in the Middle East, an investigative journalist has claimed in the latest release of what is known as the Twitter Files.

“Despite promises to shut down covert state-run propaganda networks, Twitter docs show that the social media giant directly assisted the US military’s influence operations,” investigative journalist Lee Fang of The Intercept tweeted on Tuesday.

PsyOps – the military jargon for psychological operations – is defined as targetting foreign adversaries “to influence their emotions, motives, objective reasoning, and ultimately, the behaviour of foreign governments, organisations, groups, and individuals.”

Fang’s revelations are the latest in a series of Twitter internal documents and communications released by Elon Musk, the platform’s current CEO.

Fang said Twitter had “no input” on his report and added that a Twitter official told him he felt “deceived by the covert shift”.

Musk - who had earlier said that Twitter was a “crime scene”, shared Fang’s thread on Twitter as he has with other Twitter Files reports.

“Yikes!” Musk tweeted.

In 2017, Fang said, Twitter created a special “whitelist tag” that treats accounts without the platform’s blue check as verified accounts, meaning they are more visible and exempt from spam flags.

This feature was created the same day US Central Command (CENTCOM) sent Twitter a list of over 50 Arabic-language accounts the military used to “amplify certain messages”, according to Fang’s investigation.

The US military official asked for priority service for six accounts, verification for one and “whitelist” abilities for the others, the thread explained.

“The CENTCOM accounts on the list frequently tweeted about US military priorities in the Middle East, including promoting anti-Iran messages, promoting the Saudi Arabia-US backed war in Yemen, and ‘accurate’ US drone strikes that claimed to only hit terrorists,” Fang claimed.