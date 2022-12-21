Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet US leader Joe Biden and address Congress in Washington, during a sudden visit the White House said will send Russia a strong message of Western unity.

The secretly arranged trip on Wednesday comes on the same day Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to meet his top military officials to assess the results so far of the war on Ukraine and set goals for next year.

It will be Zelenskyy's first trip outside Ukraine since Russian forces attacked in February when they planned for a rapid takeover of Kiev and much of the country.

Instead, the visit to Washington comes on the 300th day of a war that has seen Russian forces halted by a determined Ukrainian army backed by Western arms, forced to retreat from captured territory and struggling to avoid further setbacks.

The visit will "underscore the United States' steadfast commitment to supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes," White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

Patriot missiles for Ukraine

Zelenskyy will visit the White House where Biden is to announce a new arms package worth almost $2 billion that a senior administration official said includes Patriot air defence missiles.

Patriot missiles are seen as crucial to help Kiev fend off Russia's punishing missile and drone attacks on its infrastructure.

Zelenskyy is then expected to address a joint session of Congress, which House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said would be "a very special focus on democracy".

The visit was quietly planned, beginning with a phone call between Biden and Zelenskyy on December 11, followed by a formal invitation one week ago and confirmation of the visit on Sunday.

Details of the visit leaked on Tuesday afternoon, with officials stressing to US media that there were still security concerns over Zelensky's travel.