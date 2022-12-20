Türkiye expects from Sweden and Finland "not kind words but concrete steps" on the issue of extradition, before discussions can move forward on the two countries membership in the cross-Atlantic military alliance, NATO, the country's top diplomat has said.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday that the two Nordic countries need to take action to address its security demands.

Speaking at a joint news conference with his Gambian counterpart, Mamadou Tangara, Cavusoglu said "concrete steps must be taken from now on," on the extradition of individuals accused of committing crimes in Turkey, as well as the freezing of their assets and ending their alleged activities against Turkey.

On Monday, Sweden's Supreme Court blocked the extradition of exiled Turkish journalist Bulent Kenes, a key demand by Ankara to ratify Stockholm's NATO membership.

The court said there were "several hindrances" to sending back the former editor-in-chief of the Zaman daily, who Türkiye accuses of being involved in a 2016 coup attempt to topple President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Cavusoglu said the decision is a "very negative development".

Kenes is the only person Erdogan has identified by name among dozens of people Ankara wants to be extradited in exchange for approving Sweden's NATO membership.

Kenes is considered a fugitive in Türkiye, for his alleged link as a member of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).

