WORLD
3 MIN READ
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar cruises through vote of confidence
The vote was a show of strength intended to remove doubts over Anwar Ibrahim's authority to govern and the stability of his administration.
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar cruises through vote of confidence
The strong mandate will help Anwar navigate an expected economic slowdown next year, but he faces stiff challenges in uniting a polarised nation. / AFP
December 19, 2022

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has cruised through a vote of confidence, cementing his leadership after a general election last month.

The vote on Monday, called by Anwar’s government at the start of a two-day special parliamentary session, was a show of strength intended to remove doubts over his authority to govern and the stability of his administration. 

Anwar, whose coalition led the November 19 election with 82 seats, subsequently formed a unity government with several smaller rival parties. 

But former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s Malay-centric opposition alliance, which has 74 parliamentary seats, questioned his legitimacy.

Leaders of the parties in his government agreed on Friday on a cooperation pact for a five-year term, giving him the backing of 148 lawmakers, a two-thirds majority that no leader has had since 2008.

The motion was passed through a simple voice vote after a debate by lawmakers.

The opposition earlier slammed a clause in the government’s cooperation pact that put lawmakers at risk of losing their seats if they failed to toe the line, calling it unconstitutional and oppressive. 

Government lawmakers defended the move as necessary to ensure individual lawmakers' actions won’t jeopardise the government. 

Malaysia has been rocked by political instability since the 2018 polls, with a series of three prime ministers before Anwar took over due to party infighting and defections.READ MORE: Malaysia’s Anwar begins work as PM but says he will not receive a salary

Recommended

Strong mandate

The strong mandate will help Anwar navigate an expected economic slowdown next year, but he faces stiff challenges in uniting a polarised nation.

Many ethnic Malays, who comprise two-thirds of Malaysia’s 33 million people, opted for Muhyiddin’s right-wing bloc in the contentious election. 

Muhyiddin’s ally, the Pan-Malaysian Islamic Party which supports the Islamic law,  took 49 seats to become the country’s single largest party.

The election outcome saw political wrangling and sparked uncertainties for days.

The nation’s king initially proposed a unity government between Anwar and Muhyiddin’s bloc but it was rejected by Muhyiddin, who claimed he had a simple majority to rule. But the monarch later declared he was satisfied that Anwar was the candidate likely to have majority support.

Parliament also observed a minute of silence on Monday for the victims of a deadly landslide in central Selangor state.

At least 24 people, including seven children, died after Friday’s landslide hit an unlicensed campground. Nine others are still missing.

READ MORE: Türkiye’s Erdogan congratulates new Malaysian PM Ibrahim

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people