Monday, December 19, 2022

UN chief Antonio Guterres believes Ukraine-Russia war will go on

UN chief Antonio Guterres has said he was pessimistic that Russia's war in Ukraine would end soon but he hoped it would be over by the end of next year.

"I am not optimistic about the possibility of effective peace talks in the immediate future," he told reporters during his annual end-of-year press conference in New York. It is ten months since Russia attacked its neighbour in late February.

"I do believe that the military confrontation will go on," the United Nations secretary-general said at the world body's headquarters.

Leaders of JEF member states are set to discuss conflict

The leaders of the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) member states are set to meet in Riga, the capital of Latvia, to discuss Russia’s war on Ukraine and “consequent changes in the security climate in the North Atlantic, Baltic Sea and the High North regions," a Latvian government statement said.

Operating since 2018, the JEF coalition that complements NATO consisted of like-minded nations Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, the UK, Sweden and Norway to respond rapidly to crises in the High North and Northern Europe.

The meeting will be addressed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Ukrainian official criticises Kissinger for pushing ceasefire with Russia

Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger has faced fierce criticism for recommending a ceasefire line between Ukraine and Russia based on the borders before Feb 24, when Moscow started the current war.

"Unfortunately, even after 10 months of the war, Mr Kissinger did not understand anything ... Neither the nature of this war, nor its impact on the world order," Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak said on Telegram.

Greece supplying Ukraine with S-300 is a 'hostile' action: Russian official

Russia sees Greece supplying Ukraine with S-300 air defence systems as a “hostile” action towards Moscow, a government official said.

“We consider provocative plans to supply the Kiev regime with S-300 and other air defence systems of the Russian (or) Soviet type as being openly hostile to Russia,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said in a written statement.

She pointed out that Athens has been declaring its readiness to send S-300s from Crete to Ukraine. Zakharova claimed that Greece is not concerned about the risks of being “a direct accomplice” of Ukraine in the war with Russia.

Ukrainian army continues to keep control of Bakhmut: Zelenskyy

Ukraine’s president said that the country’s armed forces continue to have control of Bakhmut despite Russian forces’ attacks.

"We keep the city, although the occupiers are doing everything so that not a single undamaged wall remains there," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address on Sunday.

Zelenskyy said that "the Bakhmut direction is key," adding that Ukrainian military officials and he had a meeting to examine the situation in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in great detail. On the southern front of the war, Zelenskyy said the Ukrainian army is "gradually reducing the potential" of Russian forces in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

British PM Sunak wants to degrade Russian capacity to regroup

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that the West should work to degrade "Russia’s capability to regroup" as it continues its war of aggression in Ukraine, citing the drones that Iran has been providing to Moscow.

Sunak spoke at a summit of the Joint Expeditionary Force in the Latvian capital Riga. The UK-led force is a group of 10 northern European nations designed to react more quickly in the event of threats like those now posed by Russia.

Zelenskyy also spoke by video link of the Iranian Shahed drones that Russia has been using to attack Ukraine, saying 34 were used in the latest nighttime attacks.

Kiev accused Russia of sending a "kamikaze" drone over Ukraine nuclear plant

The Ukrainian atomic energy agency accused Russia of flouting nuclear safety by sending a "kamikaze" drone over part of the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant in the Mykolaiv region just after midnight.

"This is an absolutely unacceptable violation of nuclear and radiation safety," Energoatom wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Russian forces currently occupy another Ukrainian nuclear power plant, the Zaporizhzhia complex, Europe's largest, near the frontlines in Ukraine's southeast. Talks are ongoing to establish a safety zone around the plant.

Putin visits Belarus for talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Belarus along with his defence and foreign ministers, fanning fears in Kiev that he intends to pressure his ex-Soviet ally to join a fresh ground offensive that would open a new front against Ukraine.

Putin, whose troops have been driven back in Ukraine's north, northeast and south since attacking in February, is taking a more public role in the war.

UK will maintain military aid to Ukraine in 2023: PM Sunak

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak vowed the UK would next year "match or exceed" £2.3B ($2.8B) in military aid to Ukraine, during a meeting of Nordic, Baltic and Dutch counterparts.