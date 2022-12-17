Only 8.8 percent of Tunisian voters have cast ballots in parliamentary elections, authorities announced, after most political parties boycotted the vote as a charade.

Opposition parties — including the Salvation Front coalition that the popular Ennahda party is part of — boycotted Saturday's polls because they say the vote is part of President Kais Saied's efforts to consolidate power.

After the polls closed at 1700 GMT (6 pm local), the voter turnout appeared lower than in previous legislative elections in 2014 and 2019, as only 8.8% of Tunisians cast ballots, according to provisional figures.

Salvation Front called for President Saied to quit office, saying he had lost his legitimacy after a low turnout.

Reporters observed deserted polling stations during Saturday’s balloting — although they also saw people queuing outside several polling places around the capital, Tunis.

"It's really a stretch to call what occurred today an election," said Saida Ounissi, a former member of the parliament that the president dissolved in March after years of political deadlock and economic stagnation.

Ounissi, who also served as minister and was elected in two previous elections to the legislature on the Ennahda party list, acknowledged that she was "a bit bitter" at the political situation as the country faced an unprecedented financial crisis, the Covid-19 pandemic and the fallout from the war in Ukraine.

"People were very angry at the parliament because of the deteriorating economy that is due to various crises, and the president capitalised on that anger to crush the parliament, stifle democracy and seize more power," Ounissi said.

