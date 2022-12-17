TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye says 'necessary response' given to Greek interference in NATO drill
Türkiye's National Defence Ministry says Greek planes tried to block a NATO training mission in international airspace over the Aegean Sea.
Türkiye says 'necessary response' given to Greek interference in NATO drill
Earlier this week, Turkish National Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said that all kinds of unlawful actions of Greece are given the necessary response on the ground and in the diplomatic field based on the principle of reciprocity. / AA Archive
December 17, 2022

Türkiye has given the “necessary response” after Greek planes tried to interfere in a NATO training mission conducted in international airspace, the National Defence Ministry said.

“Combat and support aircraft of our Air Force and the AWACS aircraft commissioned by NATO performed the NEXUS ACE training mission in international airspace over the Aegean Sea,” the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Greek planes tried to block the mission, the ministry said, adding that the Turkish Air Force gave them the “necessary response, and the NATO mission was successfully completed.”

Türkiye, a NATO member for over 70 years, has complained of repeated provocative actions and rhetoric by Greece in the region in recent months, including arming islands near Turkish shores that are demilitarised under treaty obligations.

Recommended

It says that such moves frustrate its good faith efforts for peace.

READ MORE:Footage shows Greek deployment of armoured vehicles on Aegean islands

READ MORE:Greece’s military buildup in the Aegean – a blow to international law

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy
Türkiye's Erdogan holds diplomatic marathon in US
Türkiye, Egypt hold first joint naval exercise in the Mediterranean in 13 years